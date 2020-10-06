VALDOSTA — Lowndes County passed 4,000 recorded COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes reported 16 new cases Tuesday, bringing the coronavirus case numbers to 4,012.
Eighty-five Lowndes County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH report.
So far, 206 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
South Georgia Medical Center is treating 25 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, according to the hospital's daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 680 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had no patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
SGMC reports 141 patients have died from the virus, according to the hospital's daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times now has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
