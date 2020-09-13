VALDOSTA — Lowndes County passed 3,700 COVID-19 cases and added another virus-related death Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes County has reported 3,711 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to the report. An increase of 20 cases since Saturday.
One more person has died due to COVID-19; 73 Lowndes County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the GDPH report. It is the first virus-related death reported in a week for Lowndes County, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 Database.
So far, 187 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
South Georgia Medical Center is treating 26 COVID-19 patients at the hospital Sunday, according to the hospital's daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 612 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had three patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
SGMC reports 130 patients have died from the virus, according to the hospital's daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
