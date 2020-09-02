VALDOSTA — Lowndes County passed 3,500 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes County reported 3,521 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to the report. A jump of 25 cases since Tuesday.
Another death was reported, raising the total to 67 Lowndes County residents whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19, according to the GDPH report.
South Georgia Medical Center was treating 33 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, according to the hospital's daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 578 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic – and had no patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
SGMC reports 122 patients have died from the virus as of Wednesday, according to the hospital's daily report. That's two additional deaths in the hospital since Tuesday.
Hospital COVID-19 deaths grew at more than double the rate of discharges in the month of August, according to past SGMC reports.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
