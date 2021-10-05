VALDOSTA — Lowndes County has passed 200 COVID-19 deaths since last week.
Lowndes County has reported 204 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic – up seven deaths since late last week, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
SGMC has reported 433 patients who have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic – reporting six deaths since late last week. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
The hospital reported 34 patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 Tuesday. That's the lowest number of virus patients hospitalized since July 28.
Lowndes County reported 10,764 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There have been 10,051 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes and 87 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Health District urges anyone older than the age of 12, who has not been vaccinated, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
In addition to vaccination, other steps that individuals can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 include mask wearing (for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals) in areas of high transmission, social distancing, hand-washing and avoiding crowded settings.
People can contact the health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Meanwhile, SGMC reported that 60 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 57 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Sept. 24-30.
Other data provided by the hospital includes that 88% of the 34 hospitalized patients were unvaccinated. Ninety-eight percent of the ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
"COVID-19 does not discriminate when it comes to age and we are seeing a wide range of ages test positive for the virus. We're highly encouraging everyone if they have not been vaccinated to go get vaccinated, and if you happen to test positive and do not have to be hospitalized we have treatment options available," Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer, said in a previous statement.
SGMC has released 2,265 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 42,747 vaccinations administered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.