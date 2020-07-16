VALDOSTA – Sixty-seven new COVID-19 cases were added in Lowndes Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
The county has reported a total of 2,064 cases since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
As of Thursday, 108 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The county has had 18 deaths since the start of the outbreak, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center was treating 64 COVID-19 patients Thursday, according to the hospital's daily report. Two patients were awaiting test results at hospital. Since the start of the outbreak, 262 patients have been released from the hospital. Forty SGMC patients have died since the outbreak of the virus. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
