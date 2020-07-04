VALDOSTA – Lowndes County has had 1,328 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 3 p.m. Saturday update.
The county is still at 12 related deaths, the data reports. There were 96 hospitalizations as of Saturday, according to the public health report.
South Georgia Medical Center recorded 37 confirmed positive inpatients with one inpatient waiting on test results, according to its noon report.
Inpatients who have been discharged with a positive COVID-19 test result total 171, hospital data states. SGMC has recorded 27 related deaths.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
