VALDOSTA – Parts of Lowndes County are under a significant weather advisory until 11:45 a.m. Thursday, March 18, according to weather officials.
The National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office put southwestern Lowndes, southeastern Thomas County and southeastern Brooks County under the advisory at 10:52 a.m. Thursday.
The Doppler radar was tracking storms that may cause winds that are "in excess of 40 miles per hour," according to the weather service's alert.
Valdosta, Quitman and Remerton are among the impacted cities.
Weather officials state the storms could possibly become more intense.
Lowndes, Colquitt, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Thomas, Turner, Berrien, Crisp and Tift are under a tornado watch until 1 p.m.
