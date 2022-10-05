VALDOSTA – The 4-H program is well-known for its tradition of building future leaders in agriculture; however, "the program has evolved to encompass every industry and every passion that youth may possess," 4-H representatives said in a statement.
This year’s National 4-H Week theme, “Opportunity4All,” "reminds us that 4-H is for all kids, those with agricultural interests and those with other interests."
4-Hers across the county and the country observe National 4-H Week Oct. 2-8.
From crops to coding, food to fashion, music to mechanical engineering, welding to wildlife, "4-H has a place and programs to meet the needs and ideas of all youth," representatives said. "And better yet, 4-H connects youth with knowledgeable, skilled adult volunteers who have experience in the industry and can help them grow and learn.
"The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures that kids in Lowndes County are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career."
“I am who I am today because of the opportunities provided to me through the 4-H program,” said Grace Chauncey, Lowndes 4-H youth development agent. “Every child has a special spark that ignites them to act. We know through our county programming that 4-Hers utilize this spark to serve their communities.”
For more information on the Lowndes 4-H program, contact Chauncey at the 4-H office, (229) 333-5185 or grace.chauncey@uga.edu.
