VALDOSTA — The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency in partnership with the National Weather Service, has declared March 6-10 Flood Safety Preparedness Week.
Lowndes County Emergency Management encourages all Lowndes County residents to take time to learn about and prepare for the possibility of flood events.
“Floods and flash floods can reach full peak in only a few minutes,” said Ashley Tye, Director of Lowndes County Emergency Management. “We urge citizens to work through communication plans and safety measures at home to ensure they are prepared in the event of flooding.”
In the last five years, seven large-scale flooding events made the list of “Billion-Dollar Disasters” nationwide, not including an additional 18 flood-producing, landfalling tropical systems that made the list, county officials said in a statement. Georgia alone has documented more than 715 flood reports, amounting to $10.9 million in damage to homes and infrastructure.
“Flooding is often not covered by regular homeowners’ insurance and now is the perfect time to determine your flood risk and get with your insurance agent to make sure you have adequate coverage if you were to experience flooding,” Tye said.
Flood Safety Preparedness Week showcases a new tip each day to inform people on the hazards, safety and preparation for floods.
Flood Safety Preparedness Week will highlight the risks of flooding in the state each day and provide an opportunity for residents to learn how to take proper safety precautions.
– Monday, March 6, Flood Safety, Preparedness and Awareness: Make a plan, build a ready kit and communicate with household and community to be prepared in case of a flood.
– Tuesday, March 7, Turn Around, Don’t Drown: Never attempt to drive through floodwaters. Two feet of moving water can carry away a full-sized car.
– Wednesday, March 8, Flood Hazards: Stay out of floodwaters if possible. The water can be contaminated or electrically charged. However, if a car stalls in rapidly rising waters, leave the vehicle and seek higher ground.
– Thursday, March 9, NWS Water Resources and Services: Try to prepare for the next flood event. Understand the products and services the National Weather Service provides to alert people of changing river and weather conditions and use tips and resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help make a plan.
– Friday, March 10, Partners and Partner Services: Get ahead of the next disaster by knowing all the important players before, during and after floods – including flood insurance. Many homeowners’ policies don’t cover floods. Be financially ready for a flood event by visiting fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program and remember, flood insurance takes 30 days to take effect.
Specific flood safety preparedness information and tips will be posted throughout the week on the Lowndes County EMA’s Facebook page.
