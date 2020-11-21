VALDOSTA – Lowndes County recorded 4,994 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s report Saturday.
Friday, the state reported 4,945 cases.
Ninety-four deaths have occurred due to the virus; the same as it was Friday, according to data.
Lowndes had 1,056 antigen positive cases, data states.
South Georgia Medical Center did not update its report Saturday.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
