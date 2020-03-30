VALDOSTA – Lowndes County has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's twice-daily COVID-19 reports.

And still only one Lowndes death which was first reported late last week.  

Berrien and Cook counties each reported their first confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Brooks County reported its first case Sunday.

The GDPH website updates daily at noon and 7 p.m 

React to this story:

1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you