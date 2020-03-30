VALDOSTA – Lowndes County has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's twice-daily COVID-19 reports.
And still only one Lowndes death which was first reported late last week.
Berrien and Cook counties each reported their first confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Brooks County reported its first case Sunday.
The GDPH website updates daily at noon and 7 p.m
