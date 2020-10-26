VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man has been charged in a fatal September shooting, city police said.
On Oct. 23, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Raynard Reid, 29, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Monday, deputies with Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office located Reid at his residence in Lowndes County, where he was taken into custody at 11:15 a.m., the statement said.
Lawrence Franklin, 21, of Valdosta was pronounced dead at South Georgia Medical Center Monday, Sept. 7, after police found him on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with a gunshot wound to the torso, authorities reported.
At 3:24 a.m. Sept. 7, police responded to 911 reports of a person being shot outside of a business on the 100 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Police have been working a number of shooting deaths that occurred in September.
