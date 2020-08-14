VALDOSTA — Lowndes County remained at 50 COVID-19 deaths Friday.
Fifty people have died from COVID-19 in Lowndes, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes COVID-19 cases decreased by 20 Friday, according to the GDPH report. The department did not immediately respond to comment. Friday was the second day the report showed a decrease in cases.
After a similar decrease Thursday, the Department of Public Health said it was due to corrections to duplicated cases.
The county has reported 3,237 cases since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH report.
So far, 156 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
At South Georgia Medical Center, 82 patients have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the hospital's report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
South Georgia Medical Center reported treating 55 COVID-19 patients Friday, with no patients waiting on test results, according to its daily report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
