VALDOSTA – A horse in Lowndes County has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, according to a statement from South Health District.
An emu in Lanier County tested positive for EEE earlier in the summer, making this the second mosquito-borne illness health advisory from the district.
In addition to these cases, several of the mosquito pools in Lowndes County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to South Georgia health officials.
“We see mosquito-borne illnesses in our district every year; however, that does not mean that people should take this lightly,” said Kenneth Lowery, district epidemiologist. “Taking steps to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites is the easiest way to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses.”
South Health District urges residents to take precautions against mosquito bites, including using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves, not having standing water around and limiting outdoor activity from dusk to dawn, which are the prime mosquito biting hours.
There is no current vaccine for humans to prevent the illness; there is one for horses, health officials said. Horse owners are encouraged to contact their veterinarian for the vaccines.
More information about mosquito-borne illness can be found online at cdc.gov.
