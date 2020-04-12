VALDOSTA – Lowndes County has stayed at 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases since 7 p.m. Friday, according to the 7 p.m. Sunday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Two county residents have died from the coronavirus since the local outbreak began, per the report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
