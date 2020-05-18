VALDOSTA — Lowndes County COVID-19 cases held at the same number of cases Monday evening as the 1 p.m. update.
The county has 208 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the 7 p.m. Monday update from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The Lowndes number held at 202 cases for more than a 48-hour period from Friday evening through Monday morning.
Five Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the report. That number conflicts with the South Health District's confirmed total of four Lowndes residents as of 7:14 p.m., according to Kristin Patten, district public information officer.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Forty Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating seven confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its 12:30 p.m. Monday daily report.
The hospital had discharged 60 COVID-19 patients and had nine patients waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Fourteen SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
