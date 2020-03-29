VALDOSTA – Another update and no change in the number of Lowndes County COVID-19 patients.
Lowndes County remains at 20 cases as of 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily COVID-19 report.
Nine of the Lowndes coronavirus patients are hospitalized Sunday at South Georgia Medical Center, according to the SGMC website daily COVID-19 update.
Six of the SGMC COVID-19 patients had been discharged and 12 hospitalized patients were still waiting on testing results as of 7 p.m. Sunday.
Only one SGMC patient has died from COVID-19.
The GDPH website updates daily at noon and 7 p.m and the SGMC website updates daily at noon.
