VALDOSTA — Lowndes County has reached 50 cases of the coronavirus as of noon Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
COVID-19 cases in the county have risen by only one case in the last 24 hours.
Additionally, South Georgia Medical Center was treating 30 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to its daily report.
The hospital has discharged 10 COVID-19 patients and had four patients waiting for testing results as of the same time, according to the report.
Two SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
This story was updated at 1:07 p.m. April 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.