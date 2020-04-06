VALDOSTA — Two more Lowndes County patients were confirmed with COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health 7 p.m. update Monday.
That increase brings the total to 42 cases of the coronavirus in the county, according to the update.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding countries, the VDT has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.