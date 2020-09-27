sgmc

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County hit 3,900 COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Ten new cases were added to the Lowndes County count Sunday, according to the GDPH.

Eighty-two Lowndes County residents have died since the start of the pandemic, according to the daily GDPH report. Lowndes has reported six virus-related deaths in the past week, according to state officials.

GDPH reports 199 hospitalizations for Lowndes County residents since the start of the pandemic. A number that has remained steady for the past few days.

South Georgia Medical Center has 25 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients Sunday, according to its daily status report. Two patients were waiting on test results, the report stated.

As of Sunday, 655 COVID-19 patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic, data stated.

The hospital reported 139 patients with a virus-related death.

Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.

For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District. 

To reach the database, click the link here.

