VALDOSTA — Lowndes High School recognized its Top 10 graduating seniors representing the Class of 2023.
The ceremony was held Friday, May 26, at the LHS Performing Arts Center.
School officials said each student, accompanied by their family, acknowledged their commitment to the university of choice.
The students received recognition from school administrators for placing in the top 10 spots out of 649 graduates. Students were also presented with a personalized bowling pin that included their class rank.
LHS Top 10 students are:
1. DeLanie Roberts, Georgia Institute of Technology.
2. Emily Dinkins, University of Georgia.
3. Romulus Khalil, Georgia Institute of Technology.
4. Kaleah Brown, Georgia Institute of Technology.
5. Carissa White, University of Georgia.
6. Elizabeth Bell, University of Georgia.
7. Javon Isaac Twitty, Georgia Institute of Technology.
8. Clark Rodgers, Georgia Institute of Technology.
9. Caitlyn Callahan, University of Mississippi.
10. Joshua Kim, Johns Hopkins University.
