VALDOSTA — Sports Turf completed the field installation for Lowndes High School Martin Stadium and indoor facility.
Sports Turf Company is a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, specializing in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces.
“As someone who was born and raised in South Georgia, renovating and building athletic facilities for the area’s athletic programs is very special to us,” Todd Wiggins, president and chief executive officer, said. “At the end of the day, we use the industry’s top technology to construct the most durable, highest performing and, most importantly, the safest facilities for student athletes. Protecting the end user is our focus, while allowing them to showcase their skills on an industry-leading surface.”
In addition to the renovation of Martin Stadium and the new indoor facility at LHS, the company completed Lowndes County baseball and football field in 2022.
“We couldn’t be happier with the work Sports Turf Company has done throughout the years to improve our athletic program,” Jeff Hill, Lowndes County Schools executive director of facilities and operations, said in a statement.
“Sports Turf has provided outstanding durable and high-performing athletic facilities for all of our athletes, specifically our baseball, softball and football programs.”
The total cost for stadium renovations was $2.638 million and the total cost for the multipurpose facility was $10 million, according to Lowndes County Schools.
Sports Turf renovated Martin Stadium’s existing artificial turf field into a system that excels in safety, durability and performance.
The new surface features AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D Blend HD turf system, Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad and organic BrockFILL infill, according to the company.
“AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D Blend is a performance artificial turf system that combines slit film and monofilament fibers with a RootZone layer for optimum durability and better shock absorbency. Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad and BrockFILL are specifically engineered to optimize safety for athletes’ impacts to the surface. BrockFILL is the latest in organic infills and is sustainably grown and harvested in Georgia.”
According to Sports Turf, the indoor facility features the same system installed at the stadium: AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D Blend HD turf system, Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad and organic BrockFILL infill.
“We are honored to continue providing state-of-the-art athletic facilities with industry-leading technology at Lowndes High School,” Wiggins said. “The Vikings’ staff has shown its commitment to the student athletes by upgrading its facilities and we’re honored Lowndes County administrators chose us as their partner.”
Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs. The company continues evolving to provide its clients with higher-performing, safer and more durable athletic facilities, representatives said in statement.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.