Partly cloudy. High 88F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 14, 2020 @ 2:31 pm
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Schools has announced that the entire varsity football team has been placed under quarantine. All football activities have been suspended until Oct. 26, according to school officials.
This is a developing story.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.