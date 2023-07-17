VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Fire Rescue has recognized the department’s Emergency Medical Service instructors.
The department employs six State of Georgia licensed EMS instructors, county officials said in a statement.
They are Assistant Chief Gary Williams, Battalion Chief Ben Amiot, Training Captain Jeff Talley, Lt. Clint Sadler, Lt. Joey Herndon and Lt. Jordan Willis.
The department instructors "help reinforce Lowndes County Fire Rescue’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of providing premier care to all of our citizens," county officials said. "The instructors assist in maintaining all fire personnel’s required continuing education hours and skills validation for their certification and licensure at the EMR, EMT, AEMT and paramedic levels."
In addition to the hours required for their EMS licenses, the instructors must attend 24 hours of instructor training each year as well as teach a minimum of 40 hours in courses approved by the Georgia State Office of EMS and Trauma. They must also be a CPR instructor.
“It is a privilege to work with such a dedicated and dependable group of personnel,” Lowndes County Fire Rescue Training Captain Jeff Talley said. “I am proud to work with a base of instructors that are so diverse and available to our personnel and who provide excellent input and ideas to further our training goals.”
For more on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit www.lowndescounty.com.
