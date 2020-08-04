VALDOSTA — Lowndes County hit a new milestone Tuesday afternoon: surpassing 3,000 cases of COVID-19.
The county reported a total of 3,007 cases and 22 new cases since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
Lowndes contains the 30th most cases per capita in Georgia with 2,550.94 cases per 100,000 people, according to the GDPH report.
At South Georgia Medical Center, the hospital was treating 72 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning, according to its daily report. COVID-19 patients in the hospital have continued to hover around 70 during the past two weeks.
In the county, 137 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
Thirty Lowndes County residents have died from the virus since the start of the outbreak, according to the South Health District.
The South Health District has performed 20,612 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Tuesday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC has discharged 423 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had two patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
Sixty-two patients at SGMC have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the hospital's report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
