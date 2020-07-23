VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Schools announced Thursday it will delay the first day of school until Aug. 14.
The decision was made based on many factors including feedback from teachers and staff, according to an e-mail sent from LaVerne Rome, Lowndes director of public relations.
“The additional preplanning time will be used for professional learning. All employees will receive required training on COVID-19 safety protocols and strategies to support students as they transition back to school,” according to the email.
Open house updates will be posted online as soon as possible, according to the e-mail, but all regularly scheduled breaks will remain the same.
All dates are still subject to change based on guidance received from the Governor’s Office, Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
