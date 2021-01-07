VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported two deaths Thursday, the first reported increase in confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in more than a week.
Lowndes reports 101 confirmed virus-related deaths and 40 probable deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes reported 6,262 confirmed COVID-19 cases – 35 more from Wednesday – and 2,758 antigen positive cases – 62 more cases than the Wednesday report, according to the data.
South Georgia Medical Center reported treating 80 COVID-19 patients Thursday, subtracting one from the previous day.
SGMC removed the data pertaining to inpatients waiting for results but has added a new data category, SGMC team members vaccinated. It reports 1,167 team members vaccinated.
The hospital has discharged 1,110 patients with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. It reports 210 COVID-19 deaths. Not all SGMC deaths are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
