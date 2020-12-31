VALDOSTA – Lowndes County cases continue to rise with both city and county officials taking notice.
The City of Valdosta announced Wednesday it would close its facilities to the public beginning Jan. 1. Lowndes County announced it would limit traffic in its buildings for January. Both decisions were based on the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
Lowndes County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and 77 new antigen positive cases Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 6,104 cases and 2,582 antigen positive cases since the pandemic began. The state reports antigen cases – results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The DPH confirms 99 deaths, which has remained unchanged since late last week, with 37 probable deaths in the county.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 75 confirmed positive patients with no inpatients awaiting test results Thursday, according to its daily update.
The facility has reported 196 COVID-19-related deaths and 1,058 discharged patients since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
