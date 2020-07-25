VALDOSTA – Lowndes County has had an increase in COVID-19-related deaths, according to health officials.
However, Georgia Department of Public Health reports two more deaths for a total of 25 virus-related deaths but the South Health District reports only one death between Friday and Saturday putting its total at 24 Lowndes County virus-related deaths.
SHD reports a 94-year-old Lowndes County woman died due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to its daily report.
There have been discrepancies in the numbers in the past caused by duplication of counting or human error, according to health officials.
Lowndes reached 2,608 confirmed COVID-19 cases and had 125 hospitalizations, according to the public health update Saturday.
Friday, the county’s total was at 2,563 confirmed cases.
South Georgia Medical Center had not updated its numbers by 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.