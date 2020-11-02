VALDOSTA — Lowndes County still reports 4,535 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started and South Georgia Medical Center reports a death, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health and SGMC daily status reports Monday.
The Lowndes County number did not change from Sunday.
The daily status report shows the Lowndes County death toll still at 87 since the pandemic began.
Lowndes reports 220 people hospitalized since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center is treating 19 COVID-19 patients Monday, according to the hospital’s daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 758 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and no patients were awaiting testing results, according to the SGMC report Nov. 2.
SGMC reports 157 patient deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic, one more from Sunday, according to the hospital’s daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times now has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
