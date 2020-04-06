VALDOSTA — Lowndes COVID-19 cases have doubled in a week.
The total of confirmed coronavirus cases in Lowndes County rose to 40 Monday, according to the noon update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The 40 cases in Lowndes represents a doubling in confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses from 20 cases reported last Monday, according to the report.
Only one previously reported Lowndes death has been due to COVID-19, according to the GDPH report.
All but seven counties in the state have had at least one case of the coronavirus reported. One of those seven unaffected counties is Echols County.
Additionally, South Georgia Medical Center was treating 27 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of 12:15 p.m. Monday, according to its daily report.
The hospital has discharged 10 COVID-19 patients and had eight patients waiting for testing results as of the same time, according to the report.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC report updates daily at 12:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.