VALDOSTA – Lowndes County experienced its biggest and second-biggest leaps in new COVID-19 cases on back-to-back days.
Lowndes added 55 more cases to the county total Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The county has reported a total of 813 cases since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The three largest 24-hour swells in new local cases have occurred in the past six days, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database.
During that stretch, 246 cases have been added to the local coronavirus tally, according to the Times database.
At the beginning of June, Lowndes (263.9) sat at nearly half the state rate of cases per 100,000 (443.5), but the rise during the past few weeks has the county (698.9) with a rate more than 100 cases per capita higher than the Georgia rate (567.4), according to the VDT database.
Total COVID-19 cases in Lowndes have increased 265% since June 1, according to the Times database.
Coronavirus deaths in Lowndes have not increased in nearly two months as four residents have died since the outbreak started, according to the health department report.
In the South Health District, 8,541 COVID-19 tests have been performed throughout its 10 counties, according to the 10 a.m. Thursday update of the district COVID-19 website.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Seventy Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating 17 confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its Thursday daily report.
The hospital had discharged 108 COVID-19 patients and had five patients waiting for testing results, according to the report.
SGMC experienced another patient death due to the virus Thursday bringing the total to 17 deaths. It is the second COVID-19 death at the hospital in June. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
