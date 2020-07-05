VALDOSTA – Lowndes County COVID-19 cases increased by nearly 100 cases during a 24-hour period, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 3 p.m. Sunday update.
Lowndes has had 1,425 cases, increasing by 97 cases since Saturday, according to state health officials.
The county is still at 12 related deaths, the data reports. There were 96 hospitalizations as of Sunday, according to the public health report.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 38 confirmed positive inpatients with four inpatients waiting on test results, according to its noon report.
Inpatients who have been discharged with a positive COVID-19 test result total 175, hospital data states. SGMC has recorded 29 related deaths. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.