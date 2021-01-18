VALDOSTA – Lowndes County recorded 6,603 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 106 virus-related deaths, according to data.
The county saw an increase of 10 new cases since Sunday.
Lowndes had 3,301 antigen positive cases, 284 hospitalizations and 41 probable deaths, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center had 75 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients Monday, according to its daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,210 inpatients who’ve tested positive for the virus, data stated.
SGMC has had two new virus-related deaths since Sunday, according to the center. SGMC data recorded 235 inpatients have died due to the virus. Eleven SGMC patients have died of COVID-19-related causes since Friday.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
