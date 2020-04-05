VALDOSTA — Sunday saw no change in confirmed coronavirus cases in Lowndes County, according to the noon update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The county remains at 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases, per the report.
South Georgia Medical Center was treating 21 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of 12:22 p.m. Sunday, according to its daily report.
The hospital has discharged 10 COVID-19 patients and had 16 patients waiting for testing results as of the same time, per the report.
Only one previously reported Lowndes death has been due to COVID-19, according to the GDPH report.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC report updates daily at 12:30 p.m.
This story was updated at 12:23 p.m. April 5.
