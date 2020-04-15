VALDOSTA – Lowndes County saw its total number of COVID-19 cases stay the same Wednesday evening.
Seventy-five people have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to the 7 p.m. Wednesday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes has had three deaths due to the coronavirus, according to the report.
The South Health District reported two new deaths from COVID-19 in the region at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday.
The two cases were a 73-year old Brooks County man with underlying medical conditions and an 80-year old Tift County man with no underlying medical conditions, according to a district statement. Both men had been hospitalized.
“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of these individuals and we are incredibly saddened for their loss,” said Dr. William R. Grow, district health director. “We continue to encourage everyone to stay home to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and hopefully prevent more families from losing loved ones.”
The two deaths bring the total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the district to seven, per the statement.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
