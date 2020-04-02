VALDOSTA – The count swells to 26.
Twenty cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Lowndes County by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The current total represents an increase of one patient from the noon Thursday update and an increase of two for the day. The number of cases has more than doubled from the total at noon last Thursday of 12, according to the GDPH daily status report.
Only one previously reported death has been due to COVID-19 as of the same time, according to the report.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
