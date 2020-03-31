Green COVID-19 virus image
VALDOSTA – Twenty-three people in Lowndes County now have confirmed diagnoses of the coronavirus. 

According to the 6:28 p.m. update from the Georgia Department of Health daily status report, two more people were confirmed COVID-19 cases between the noon and 7 p.m. updates, increasing from 21.

There still has only been one reported death in the county, according to the report.

The GDPH daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.

