VALDOSTA – Twenty-three people in Lowndes County now have confirmed diagnoses of the coronavirus.
According to the 6:28 p.m. update from the Georgia Department of Health daily status report, two more people were confirmed COVID-19 cases between the noon and 7 p.m. updates, increasing from 21.
There still has only been one reported death in the county, according to the report.
The GDPH daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
