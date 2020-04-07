VALDOSTA — Lowndes County experienced an increase of one COVID-19 case, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health 7 p.m. Tuesday update.
The total for the county now sits at 45 cases, per the report
Only one previously reported Lowndes death has been due to COVID-19, according to the GDPH report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding countries, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.