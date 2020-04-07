COVID19 virus image

File art

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County experienced an increase of one COVID-19 case, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health 7 p.m. Tuesday update.

The total for the county now sits at 45 cases, per the report

Only one previously reported Lowndes death has been due to COVID-19, according to the GDPH report.

For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding countries, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.

To reach the database, click the link here.

The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you