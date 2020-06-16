VALDOSTA – COVID-19 cases in Lowndes County continue to balloon.
Lowndes experienced the third-highest leap in coronavirus cases in a single day, adding 38 more Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The county has reported a total of 689 cases reported since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The swell Tuesday follows the record-high increase of 51 cases Saturday, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database.
Total, 122 cases have been added locally in the past four days, according to the VDT database.
Coronavirus deaths in Lowndes have not increased in nearly two months as four residents have died since the outbreak started, according to the health department report.
In the South Health District, 7,754 COVID-19 tests have been performed throughout its 10 counties, according to the 10 a.m. Tuesday update of the district COVID-19 website.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Sixty-eight Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating 15 confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its Tuesday daily report.
The hospital had discharged 101 COVID-19 patients and had five patients waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Sixteen SGMC patients have died due to the coronavirus, according to the report. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
