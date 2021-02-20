VALDOSTA – Coronavirus cases in Lowndes County continue to increase, reaching 7,182 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Recorded virus-related deaths remained at 126, data showed.
Lowndes had 15 more cases Saturday than it did Friday.
There were 4,142 antigen positive cases and 56 probable deaths recorded, according to public health officials.
South Georgia Medical Center had not updated its data Saturday.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
