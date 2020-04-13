VALDOSTA - One more case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lowndes County Monday evening, according to the 7 p.m update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status update.
The county has now had 66 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in total, per the report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
