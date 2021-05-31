Virus image
VALDOSTA – Lowndes County COVID-19 cases increased by two Monday as the Georgia Department of Public Health reported there's been 7,920 cases since the start of the pandemic. 

Confirmed virus-related deaths remain at 145, according to the GDPH daily report. 

There were reportedly 4,932 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths Monday; the same as Sunday, according to the GDPH.

South Georgia Medical Center COVID-19 numbers have not been updated since Friday, May 28.

