VALDOSTA – Lowndes County has added 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 3 p.m. Friday update.
The county has had a total of 1,305 cases and 12 related deaths since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.