VALDOSTA — In a curious move, the number of COVID-19 cases in Lowndes County decreased from 158 noon Sunday to 157 noon Monday, according to the noon update from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
No reason was given for the lowered case number.
A decrease in cases can be due to human error, said Kristin Patten, South Health District public information officer.
"Sometimes (a public health employee) just enters the wrong county. It can be as simple as an address entered wrong," she said. "... The address is just entered incorrectly, we catch it on the back end and then update it in the system."
Discrepancies can also arise from a person putting an old address for their residence.
"Somebody will enter if (a patient) is hospitalized somewhere or if (a patient is) a nursing home resident, they'll put the address they lived in previously but now they're considered a resident of that nursing home," Patten noted.
Twenty-two new cases and no new deaths were confirmed in Lowndes County last week.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the report.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Twenty-eight Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating 15 confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its Monday 12:30 p.m. daily report.
The hospital had discharged 43 COVID-19 patients and had six patients waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Thirteen SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
