VALDOSTA – Virus-related cases in Lowndes County continue to rise with the Georgia Department of Public Health reporting 67 new cases in the county Saturday, according to its daily status report.
There were 6,171 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,639 antigen positive cases, according to the data.
Lowndes stands still at 99 confirmed virus-related deaths and 37 probable deaths, the report stated.
South Georgia Medical Center stated it was treating 73 inpatients with COVID-19 in its daily status report Saturday. No one was waiting on test results.
The hospital recorded 1,079 inpatients diagnosed with COVID-19 who had been discharged.
SGMC has had 199 patients who have died from COVID-19, the hospital reported. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
