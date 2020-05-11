VALDOSTA — Lowndes County's COVID-19 cases remain the same at 185 cases, according to the 1 p.m. Monday update from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The same number of cases was reported at the 7 p.m. Sunday update.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the report, which also remained unchanged Monday.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Thirty-three Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
Starting Monday, the GDPH daily status report will update three times daily — once at 9 a.m., once at 1 p.m and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
The Valdosta Daily Times will continue reporting GDPH data twice per day at the 1 p.m. and 7 p.m updates.
