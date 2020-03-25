VALDOSTA – Another Lowndes County resident has received a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.
The total confirmed cases for the county now sits at 12, according to the 7 p.m. Wednesday release of numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
This new patient was quarantining at home as of Wednesday evening and the source of exposure was unknown, according to a South Health District release.
The GDPH website updates daily at noon and 7 p.m. and the new SGMC website updates daily at 12:30 p.m.
