UPDATE: Berrien and Cook counties each reported their first confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Brooks County reported its first case Sunday.
______________________________________________________________
VALDOSTA – Lowndes County is still at 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's twice-daily COVID-19 reports.
And still only one Lowndes death which was first reported late last week.
Nine of the Lowndes coronavirus patients were hospitalized Sunday at South Georgia Medical Center, according to the late Sunday update on the SGMC website. Six of the SGMC COVID-19 patients had been discharged and 12 hospitalized patients were still waiting on testing results as of 7 p.m. Sunday.
The GDPH website updates daily at noon and 7 p.m and the SGMC website updates daily at noon.
